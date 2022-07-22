Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Boma Akpore has taken to social media to share the testimony of how he survived a sinus infection

The BBNaija star caught COVID in 2020 and for months managed to work, get on the show and even join the reunion

Two months after the scary surgery, Boma is back in the gym, and he shared a clip of himself working out

Big Brother Naija star Boma got fans and colleagues thanking God on his behalf after he survived a scary infection.

The reality star disclosed that he contracted COVID-19 in December 2020, which led to a terrible sinus infection.

Boma shares testimony after successful surgery Photo credit: @bomaakpore

Source: Instagram

All through shooting movies, going into the BBNaija house and returning for the reunion, Boma went about with half of his face/nostril blocked.

"In 2020 December 2, I caught COVID-19 which led to me to having a terrible sinus infection. Prior to then I have never had any sinus issues for more than 3 days.Then I got extremely busy going from One film set to another in the US, then I came to Nigeria and stayed for another 6 months due to being on big brother naija and other press duties I had to attend."

Boma goes for surgery

He eventually ran tests which revealed that the infection had spread to the back of his head and he could go blind or, worse, have brain damage.

Boma went in for the surgery on May 13, and there was a scary moment when he didn't wake up for three and half hours after the procedure. He stated:

"The surgery started at 6.30am and was due to be done 12pm, but I couldn’t wake up for another 3 1/2 hours, mehnnn, everyone was scared."

See the post below:

Reactions to Boma's post

thearinolao:

"Full recovery."

gistspill:

"Quick recovery please take care of yourself BOMA❤️"

ameyaw112:

"We thank god for your life."

iamjidekene:

"Thank God for a successful one… ❤️"

yerinsabraham:

"You are strong and healthy King!!! You shall live long!❤️"

illrymz:

"You are blessed and highly favored."

emmanuelumohjr_:

"Strong man.... keep walking tall ❤️"

sammiballz:

"Yo thank God , but please Health first , from your story you could have done that earlier. Every other thing can always wait or let them go but YOU first ❤️"

