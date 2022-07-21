One of Mercy Aigbe's husband Adekaz's kids from his previous marriage Jamal clocked a new age today and his father shared a lovely post

Mercy Aigbe also made sure to celebrate the grown-up boy as she dropped a birthday comment on Adekaz's post

While Adekaz appreciated his wife's comment, someone decided to drag the catress for her audacity

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz is celebrating his son Jamal today, July 21 as he turns a new age.

The movie marketer took to his Instagram page with a photo he took with his son and gushed over him in the caption.

Mercy Aigbe's husband's son celebrates birthday Photo credit: @kazimadeoti/@realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

"Happy birthday to my darling Son. You're such an amazing young Man. God bless you Jamal "

As the good wife that she is, Mercy decided to wish Jamal a happy birthday and dropped a comment on her husband's post.

"Happy birthday Jamal ❤️"

See the post below:

Reactions to Mercy Aigbe comment

kazimadeoti:

"@realmercyaigbe ❤️"

hanjys_signature:

"Oloribu nah your pikin ? Sheleya mummy."

naijafakecelebs:

"@realmercyaigbe Queen M."

Nigerians celebrate Adekaz's son

femiadebayosalami:

"Happy birthday Jamal. Wishing you the best in life."

ceolumineeofficial:

"Happy Birthday To You "

officiallizdasilva:

"Big boy Jamal I wish him more growth in all areas of his journey AMEN."

iam_inikpiavril:

"Happy Birthday to him,I pray that Allah SWT continues to protect him"

yemiajideebony:

"Happy birthday handsome, God bless you."

ogunbanjo.olubunmi:

"Happy Birthday Dear May God Bless Your New Age ❤️"

temi_tiwacrown:

"Happy birthday dear, have a good one."

Source: Legit.ng