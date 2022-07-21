Professional boxers like Floyd Mayweather make a lot of money due to the hazardous nature of their work

This allows them the opportunity to buy and live in luxurious mansions after a hard day's work of battling it out with their opponents in a ring

Their beautiful houses cost several thousands of dollars and sometimes millions, which shows that they live a good life after a hard day in the ring

The job of a boxer is not an easy one. Nevertheless, professional boxers make up for it by buying luxurious mansions where they can live with their families.

In this article, Legit.ng mentions the beautiful houses of famous professional boxers and how much they cost.

Anthony Joshua's $102,834 a month mansion

Anthony Joshua's mansion. Photo credit: Daily Star. Source: UGC

Anthony Joshua was residing in a mansion with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a home theatre, and a wine cellar. He also possessed a Jacuzzi, a pool, and a gym, all of which were ideal for the Olympic gold medalist to maintain his rigorous training schedule.

However, the mansion located in North London has a steep price tag of $102,834 a month, or $1,234,008 annually.

Manny Pacquiao's $7 Million Mansion

Manny Pacquiao's mansion. Photo credit: The Sun. Source: UGC

Manny Pacquiao made his home in a beautiful house outside the capital city of the Philippines, Manila, when he paid about $8.4 million for it in 2012.

The bathroom of Manny Pacquiao's mansion. Photo credit: The Sun. Source: UGC

His wife Jinkee and their five children reside in the magnificent estate with a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a sizable dining room.

Tyson Fury's $2 Million Mansion

Tyson Fury's mansion. Photo credit: News wwc. Source: UGC

Tyson Fury was not afraid to splurge $2 million on the house overlooking Morecambe Bay in the UK. While there are caravan sites all over the property, Tyson is pleased to be from the traveller community, and most of them are short rentals and used by seasonal tourists. He shares the home with his wife and five children.

An aerial view of the house. Photo credit: News wwc. Source: UGC

Floyd Mayweather's $18 Million Mansion

Floyd Mayweather's mansion. Photo credit: Douglas Ellinam. Source: UGC

Legend Floyd Mayweather has homes in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, and now Miami Beach. The warrior, who has never lost, just spent $18 million on a waterfront masterpiece on Palm Island, a created island in Biscayne Bay.

The sitting room of Mayweather's property. Photo credit: Douglas Ellinam. Source: UGC

The acquisition was made roughly a year after he sold his second Miami Beach residence, contemporary box-like home on a separate island in La Gorce.

The pool. Photo credit: Douglas Ellinam. Source: UGC

With a roughly 11,000 square foot floor plan and a 5,000 square foot rooftop terrace with views of the sea and city skyline, the modern home's three storeys allow for indoor-outdoor living.

A Look Inside Mike Tyson's $4 Million Mansion Which He was forced to Sell Because of Bankruptcy

In an earlier article, Legit.ng wrote about how Mike Tyson was forced to sell his $4 million mansion because he went bankrupt.

His reputation and success gained him great cash, which he lavished on a stunning home in Connecticut.

Sadly, he filed into bankruptcy and was forced to sell the 52-room estate in 2003 for roughly $4 million.

