Popular internet sensation Elsa Majimbo has caused quite a stir on social media with her latest video on TikTok

The 21-year-old star showed off her protruding stomach which looked like she was pregnant in a short clip

While many refused to take Elsa seriously because she jokes around, other peoplel= congratulated her regardless

Popular Kenyan TikToker and comedian Elsa Majimbo has sparked reactions on social media with a recent post.

The 21-year-old shared a short clip where she proudly flaunted her protruding pregnancy-like stomach.

Elsa Majimbo stors reactions as she shows off stomach Photo credit: @majimb.o

Source: Instagram

With a huge smile on her face, Elsa turned from side to side to give a better view of the bump.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Elsa's post

opeyemifamakin:

"Means I’m also pregnant too ‍♂️"

fynestboss:

"So una Dey knack… Una go come here to misbehave "

maheehh:

"You people shouldn't take this one seriously o."

softgirlfey:

"Knowing who she is on social media, I won't be surprised if it is a prank. "

aayooba:

"Is she pregnant pregnant or she just ate too much? Because WHAATTTTT."

nancyajub:

"The belly looks forced but if it isn’t congrats."

yes_am_success1:

"She’s not pregnant ooh na over feeding."

nnenys:

"Doesn’t look like a baby bump. Looks like she is pushing out her tummy + food."

vogue.collections_:

"Elsa isn’t a serious person I’ll check back in the next 6 months "

princess_owaji:

"Maybe she ate too much I don’t take her seriously."

kashandras:

“I don’t go out, I’m not going out” , them still carry am come give you for house."

iam_horpeyhemi:

"No this isn’t a baby bump, she isn’t a a serious person I won’t believe until I hear from the baby itself."

