Chance The Rapper has given a heartwarming speech inviting the rest of the world to Ghana ahead of the Black Star Line Concert

The American rapper has fallen in love with Ghana and is calling upon black folks from the diaspora to visit Ghana

Ghanaians were happy to see the American music star sell Ghana to the world and reacted with passionate comments

American music artist, Chance The Rapper, has given a beautiful speech inviting the rest of the world to Ghana.

Chance has visited Ghana on a number of occasions in the past, and it seems he has fallen deeply in love with the motherland.

Chance The Rapper

Source: UGC

The rapper and fellow musician Vic Mensah plan to host a big concert in Ghana that will unite black folks from across the globe.

According to Chance, he wants to bring the biggest artists from around the world to the concert. He called upon black people from the diaspora to visit Ghana.

Chance sees Ghana as the gateway to Africa and a bridge between black people worldwide. The concert he plans to host is dubbed Black Star Line Festival. It is set to happen on 6th January 2023.

Ghanaians were excited by Chance's speech and admired his love for Ghana and his plans to unite black people.

Social Media Reactions

@yungmanidc admired Chance's speech:

Look wat this guy is sayin, it clearly shows there is smetin special abt Ghana. We ain’t a big country yet those in diaspora love coming here. Instead of our leaders to fix the roads, the economy and other sectors so we can have more diaspora folks investing here, they steal

SuwenAgba was also happy as he said:

Thank you for showing the world how beautiful Ghana is. though am from Nigeria but I don’t like that act of coming to Africa and filming only the trenches

Tilapia2morriso also wrote:

Charley ChanceTheRapper saying Abonten for me goosebumps to the World

Source: YEN.com.gh