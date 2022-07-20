A group of 40 female students have every reason to smile after their educational dreams were given a boost by award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o

This is after the Queen of Katwe star awarded them with scholarships worth N6 million

Lupita spoke about her belief in the power of education, adding that most of her childhood dreams came true as a result of going to school

Oscar award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o made the educational dreams and ambitions of 40 students come alive by offering them $10,000 (N6 million) in scholarships.

Lupita Nyong’o Surprises 40 Students.

The Hollywood actress delivered the wonderful surprise at the 13th convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Learners change the world, Lupita

Official details from NAACP indicate that the young students received the scholarships during the ACT-SO award ceremony in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

ACT-SO is a year-long program targeted at high school students to promote their growth in disciplines from visual arts, business, and performing and culinary arts.

NAACP partners with Lancôme to offer the Write Her Future Scholarship Fund which focuses on empowering women through literacy, mentorship, and entrepreneurship.

Lupita, who is the Lancôme Ambassadress, indicated that she always had big dreams from childhood and education played a huge part in helping her realize them.

"I believe that learners change the world. I am so thrilled to join Lancôme, on behalf of their Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, to award this incredible group of women with these game-changing scholarships," she said.

Young people are the future, Derrick Johnson

The organisation's President & CEO Derrick Johnson pointed out that they are excited to once again come through for talented young women.

It is an opportunity that will build their creativity and help them achieve their academic dreams with purpose and unrestricted passion.

"Young people are the future. We're excited to see how participants in the program will positively impact their communities and create change for themselves and the next generation," he said.

