A man claiming to be American star Drake's son broke into the rapper's Beverly Hills mansion last week

The Los Angeles Police Department was called to Drake's property on Friday, July 15, after one of his employees spotted an intruder near the pool house

The 23-year-old told police the 35-year-old rapper was his father, and he was just waiting for him to return home

A man was arrested on Friday, July 15, after he trespassed on Drake's new home in Beverly Hills in the United States (US) and claimed to be the rapper's son.

Rapper Drake's home was invaded while he was on a trip to Sweden. Photo: Drake.

Source: Facebook

Police called to Drake's residence

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were called to Drake's mansion after an employee saw the 23-year-old near the pool house.

A report by TMZ showed police questioned the 23-year-old intruder, who claimed Drake is his dad and he was simply waiting for him to arrive home.

However, cops did not buy his story and handcuffed him for misdemeanour trespassing.

Luckily for Drake, he was not home at the time, and the intruder never made it inside the house.

The OVO hitmaker purchased the massive 10-bedroom property in the swanky Beverly Crest neighbourhood for a reported $70 million earlier this year.

It previously belonged to British pop star Robbie Williams.

Drakes home invaded

Drake is no stranger to home invasions. In 2017, a super stalker broke into his Hidden Hills estate and swiped several items, including sodas and water.

She was arrested while wearing one of his hoodies and claimed she had permission to be inside the residence.

The fan, Mesha Collins, later filed a $4 billion lawsuit against Drake, accusing him of defamation and leaking private information about her.

The suit was thrown out, with Drizzy securing a restraining order against Collins.

Last March, a knife-wielding woman was arrested after striking a security guard with a metal pipe in an effort to break into Drake's "Embassy" mansion in Toronto.

Source: TUKO.co.ke