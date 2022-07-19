Jay Ellis and his model longtime girlfriend said I Do to each other at a beautiful wedding held in Italy that was attended by friends and celebrities

The two pushed their wedding from July 9, 2020, to July 9, 2022, due to Covid-19 and losing a loved one

Ellis, who featured on Insecure and Top Gun Maverick, said he was in awe when he saw his bride Nina Senicar walk down the aisle in her dress for the first time

Insecure actress Jay Ellis is officially off the market after walking down the aisle and marrying his longtime lover at a beautiful wedding in Italy.

Insecure actor Jay Ellis and his wife, Nina Senicar. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Jay Ellis in awe after marrying lover in Italy

The 40-year-old actor and his model lover Nina Senicar reportedly dated for five years, and the two were to hold their wedding on July 9, 2020, before Covid-19 wrecked their plans.

According to USA Today, Ellis, who plays Lawrence Hive on Insecure, and his wife are living in pleasure and luxury, and they shared their picturesque Italian wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ellis confirmed via his Instagram page that he got married on July 9 after posting a photo holding his wife at the wedding venue.

“July 9th, 2022 Forever,” he captioned on Instagram.

Senicar wore an elegant, off-white Dolce & Gabbana dress, while the Top Gun: Maverick actor donned a chic burgundy tuxedo by the Italian fashion house.

Ellis met Senicar at a bar in Los Angeles in 2015 after being introduced by a mutual friend, according to Vogue magazine's wedding exclusive.

The two became engaged in January 2019, but their wedding plans were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the outlet reported.

The following year, a family death caused Ellis and Senicar to push back the wedding to July of this year.

“We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together,” Senicar told Vogue.

After wedding planning sessions over Zoom and careful COVID-19 protocols were put in place, Ellis and Senicar married at Villa Mangiacane, a Tuscan property in Florence, Italy.

“I was very emotional and tried really hard not to cry. Honestly, I didn’t see anybody else but Jay — I was so focused on his eyes and just being present,” said the model.

Ellis, on the other hand, said he was in awe when he saw his bride walk down the aisle in her dress for the first time.

Insecure actress Issa Rae gets married

In a similar story, Hollywood actress Issa Rae got married in 2021 at a beautiful family event that was for invites only.

The 36-year-old married her longtime partner Louis Diame in France.

Her fans and fellow celebrities were surprised by the news, and they all congratulated the actress and her husband.

Source: TUKO.co.ke