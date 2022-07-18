Rapper Cardi B went all out to give her four-year-old daughter a birthday party deserving of a princess

Cardi and her daughter turned up to the party dressed to the occasion, rocking matching costumes

During Kulture's previous birthday, Cardi gifted her a stunning high-end bag a Hermès Birkin, which costs over N18.2m

Singer Cardi B has celebrated her daughter Kulture’s 4th birthday with both of them clad in matching mermaid attire.

Cardi B and her daughter Kulture rocked matching outfits at a lavish mermaid-themed birthday party. Photo: Cardi B.

Source: UGC

Kulture's epic birthday

Cardi took to her Instagram page and posted cute photos of the lavish mermaid-themed birthday ceremony.

The rapper's husband Offset was spotted holding his younger baby as Cardi and Culture twinned.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She captioned the post:

"I got your back, your front and sides. Big 4."

See the post below:

Kulture birthday party was a movie

The post saw Cardi B's fans shower the little girl with birthday messages and below are some of their comments:

@mrjerometrammel wrote:

"Adorable! Her birthday parties be a movie! Sheesh, just imagine when she turns 16."

@spiceofficial wrote:

"She’s so pretty. HBD Princess."

@tabiustate wrote:

"Thank you for doing it for the Kulture. Much love. Your kids will be stars."

beyxkelly:

"No.. but how is she 4 already you JUST had her"

brazy4bardib:

"Kulture is theee moment ❤️!"

cephus_family_stan_page:

"So So Beautiful. Pretty Little Princess KK ‍♀️"

cee__maree:

"My Niece So Beautiful.! Happy Birthday KK ❤️❤️"

Cardi B gift daughter N18.2m bag

Legit.ng reported that for Kulture's third Cardi B, birthdaybought her daughter a handbag worth over N19.7m as a birthday gift.

According to Complex, the stunning high-end bag is a Hermès Birkin.

The bag had a beautiful, crystal-encrusted rainbow on it and Kulture sure looked happy with her gift from momma.

Earlier, Kulture had her parents gift her a once-in-a-lifetime birthday that she may never forget.

Cardi shared videos of her Instagram Stories, that showed Kulture, dressed in pink, riding on a chariot as they went to the venue, and on arrival, she got into the 'castle' on top of a pony with her daddy's help.

Source: TUKO.co.ke