Cardi B, Daughter Kulture Rock Cute Matching Outfit at Lavish Mermaid Themed 4th Birthday Party
- Rapper Cardi B went all out to give her four-year-old daughter a birthday party deserving of a princess
- Cardi and her daughter turned up to the party dressed to the occasion, rocking matching costumes
- During Kulture's previous birthday, Cardi gifted her a stunning high-end bag a Hermès Birkin, which costs over N18.2m
Singer Cardi B has celebrated her daughter Kulture’s 4th birthday with both of them clad in matching mermaid attire.
Kulture's epic birthday
Cardi took to her Instagram page and posted cute photos of the lavish mermaid-themed birthday ceremony.
The rapper's husband Offset was spotted holding his younger baby as Cardi and Culture twinned.
She captioned the post:
"I got your back, your front and sides. Big 4."
See the post below:
Kulture birthday party was a movie
The post saw Cardi B's fans shower the little girl with birthday messages and below are some of their comments:
@mrjerometrammel wrote:
"Adorable! Her birthday parties be a movie! Sheesh, just imagine when she turns 16."
@spiceofficial wrote:
"She’s so pretty. HBD Princess."
@tabiustate wrote:
"Thank you for doing it for the Kulture. Much love. Your kids will be stars."
beyxkelly:
"No.. but how is she 4 already you JUST had her"
brazy4bardib:
"Kulture is theee moment ❤️!"
cephus_family_stan_page:
"So So Beautiful. Pretty Little Princess KK ♀️"
cee__maree:
"My Niece So Beautiful.! Happy Birthday KK ❤️❤️"
Cardi B gift daughter N18.2m bag
Legit.ng reported that for Kulture's third Cardi B, birthdaybought her daughter a handbag worth over N19.7m as a birthday gift.
According to Complex, the stunning high-end bag is a Hermès Birkin.
The bag had a beautiful, crystal-encrusted rainbow on it and Kulture sure looked happy with her gift from momma.
Earlier, Kulture had her parents gift her a once-in-a-lifetime birthday that she may never forget.
Cardi shared videos of her Instagram Stories, that showed Kulture, dressed in pink, riding on a chariot as they went to the venue, and on arrival, she got into the 'castle' on top of a pony with her daddy's help.
