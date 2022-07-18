Ghanaian Actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, has issued an official apology to Ghanaians after the dramatic turn of events on an episode of United Showbiz

The veteran actress made a plea for the transgressions of herself and UTV to be forgiven as she is human and can make mistakes

Folks reacted to her statement with some interesting comments, with many suggesting she mentions the names of the aggrieved personalities involved

Veteran Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has issued an official apology to Ghanaians following the dramatic turn of events on an episode of the United Showbiz.

On Saturday 9th July, controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, featured on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown and made some allegations against NPP Ashanti regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and it did not sit well with him.

Photo: Nana Ama McBrown Source: Instagram, Utv

Source: UGC

He subsequently sued UTV, Nana Ama and folks involved in the saga, causing commotion and stirring drama online.

There was speculation that Nana Ama might resign from the show, but it seems the empress is staying and has asked for forgiveness regarding the harm the show has caused.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Folks reacted to her apology and gave their opinions on the matter.

Samuel_bundy_ reacted by saying:

Stop bringing efya to this show to avoid all this nonsense ‍

Enyo_austina felt the apology was not enough:

Hmm this apology is not proper. Nana just do the right tin. Just mention the person involved otherwise they just rant again ‍♀️ilove ur looks tonight

Renes_hair_beautyparlour also wrote:

If you look at her at the moment, you can see that there is tension on her she has apologized

Nhyiravictoryroyale commented:

This apology is not for viewers, she needed to mention names as she did on her show and render the apology, it not THE BEST.

Shatta Wale says Nigerians deserve respect, drags Ghana music

Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale sparked reactions online after he made a new declaration about Nigerians.

Shatta Wale, in a post vis his social media timeline, said Nigerians deserve respect for their hard work.

Nigerians took to social media to drag the Ghanaian singer as they termed him confused.

Source: YEN.com.gh