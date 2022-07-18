Diamond Platnumz performed in Germany over the weekend, and at some point while on stage, two ladies sandwiched him

The lady in front seized the opportunity to grind on the East African superstar as revellers cheered

The celebrated singer was all smiles, and he enjoyed the golden opportunity with his diaspora fans

Diamond has been rumoured to be dating his WCB Wasafi signee Zuchu, but he has never confirmed or denied the allegations

Diamond Platnumz is currently in Europe on a music tour, and he performed in Oberhausen, Germany, on Saturday, July 18, 2022, and is set to perform in Sweden on 23.

Diamond Platnumz enjoys a steamy dance with female fans in Germany. Photo: Diamond Platnumz.

Source: Instagram

Diamond Platnumz goes wild on stage

The Tanzanian music giant gave an electrifying performance, leaving fans yearning for more.

At some point, while on stage performing his hit song Nasema Nawe, Diamond was sandwiched in between two beautiful ladies and the one in front of him danced suggestively with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady in front seized the opportunity to grind on the East African superstar as revellers cheered. The lady behind Diamond also enjoyed a steamy dance with him.

There was a long line of ladies on stage, lined up to dance with the singer, but after dancing for a minute with the two, he stopped and continued performing.

While Diamond was busy in Germany, his estranged wife, Zari Hassan, was in Dubai, holidaying. The 41-year-old Ugandan businesswoman turned socialite shared photos and videos from her holiday, and said she was enjoying it.

Rick Ross confirms he's dating Diamond Platnumz's ex-lover Hamisa Mobetto

American rapper Rick Ross confirmed he loves Hamisa Mobetto, the ex-lover and baby mama of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.

The Tanzanian socialite turned model and the Maybach Music founder had a live session on Instagram where they talked about her new EP and answered a few questions from fans.

Diamond broke up with his ex-wife South Africa-based businesswoman Zari Hassan after he impregnated Hamisa in 2016.

Source: TUKO.co.ke