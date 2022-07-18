Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has said that expecting couples already engaged to be married to practice abstinence is wickedness

The movie star who has gone into the world of evangelism noted that the proposal already gives one the right to engage in such activity

Anunobi's video has sparked mixed reactions on social media; while some people agreed with her, others called her out for going against the word of God

Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has called out the people who spread the agenda of no 'sleeping with each other' before marriage.

The actress, in a video online, affirmed that an engaged couple should be able to get down with each other as abstinence in their case is a wicked agenda.

Putting herself in the situation, Anunobi asked if she is expected not to know or try to find out if her intended is good in bed.

According to her, the wickedness is from eunuchs and frigid females who want to impose their dryness upon the lives of others.

She also added that such people have dried up and expect hot-blooded people to be like them.

The actress stated:

"Se*x Before Marriage ( premarital se*x ) makes it thoroughly difficult for you to extricate yourself from the Web and Strangle hold of an incompatible partner. 2 Timothy 2 : 22 , 1 Thessalonians 5 : 22 , James 4 : 7 . Join the train always every Monday Morning to get a word for the week on Instagram live with l , your humble servant, Apostle Dr Eucharia Anunobi."

Reactions to the video

wendy_adamma:

"She is right. Anyone against her is also right."

db_naturals_:

"No mind people and hypocrisy."

efetoborapochi:

"Nor mind all this roman empire doctrine that has nothing to do with africa belief system i lash my woman for 4yrs befor we marry."

blossoming_soul1:

"Hmmm beware of fake prophets oh!! God’s word will Not change!!!!"

tezorot:

"Please do not get her wrong, she is not encouraging pre- Marita se*x that is why she put those Bible verses."

sylvanajohnn:

"That’s the mentality that pis*s me off. Yes, who told you I was of the world? You no fit hold body till marriage, shows you ain’t disciplined at all. Speak on sister."

