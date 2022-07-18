Kizz Daniel's hit single Buga still has a hold on people, both young and old, and a young girl recently sparked reactions

In the video sighted online, she was seen crying hard while her hair was being made at a salon

Despite warning her mum not to take her to a salon again, the girl threw her worry out the window when Buga came on

A young girl, obviously a drama queen, sparked hilarious reactions on social media after she created a scene at a hair salon.

In the viral video, she was seen crying in pain as the stylist made her hair, and the girl made sure to warn her mum against taking her to make her hair.

Young girl stirs reactions as she dances to Kizz Daniel's Buga

Source: Instagram

The mum, most likely used to her daughter's drama, did not move and looked away while her child continued crying and ranting.

Shortly after, the girl seemed to have forgotten her painful ordeal while making her hair as she danced and showed off her pretty hairdo to Kizz Daniel's viral single Buga.

Nigerians react to the video

beyularh:

"Though sorrow may last for the night, joy comes in the morning."

leisuretoysandfitness:

"There are simple hair style for kids….even packing the hair all back will still bring out her tender beauty."

avocado.ng:

"The cry is always fake . I know this cos I was an expert."

olive_treatsabj:

"That’s how they all are . I have one in my house too."

swift_sew:

"She even turned around."

_officialmims:

"To have kids is to be named “Patience”."

Kizz Daniel delighted to meet girl who sang his song like a pro

Nigerian music star and songwriter Kizz Daniel left many of his fans gushing after sharing a video of him and a school girl Munachi who went viral on social media after singing his song Pour Me Water like a professional.

After seeing the video, the talented singer commenced a search for Munachi as he revealed he wanted to see her in person.

In a post via his social media, Kizz Daniel shared a video of him and Munachi as they both vibed to his hit song Pour Me Water.

