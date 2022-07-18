Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have enraged social media users with a post that many saw as ignorant and out of touch with reality

The celebrity couple was flaunting their extravagant lifestyle by posting their dilemma over which of their two private planes to use to travel

Netizens did not take this lightly because the earth is facing global climate change and their actions demonstrated a lack of concern for the planet and those around them

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, are causing a stir online.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are facing backlash from online users over their ignorance of climate change. Image: John Shearer for The Hollywood Reporter and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The couple has recently revealed one of their lavish lifestyle antics on social media, which included choosing between two private planes for their destination. Kylie captioned her post with the following:

"You wanna take mine or yours?"

While this could have been a goals 'to-do list' for an ordinary person watching at a different time, online users were not feeling their posts because the earth is currently experiencing global climate change. Netizens had this to say about the Kylie and Travis controversial act:

@liyabonacaza said

"But it’s us who must use paper straws "

@antoniodtoro shared:

"Girl what am I recycling for"

@aparise_kwrealtor wrote:

"But what about combating climate change?"

@vincentmendez1 also said

"So THIS is why our air is so polluted - fighting over whose jet to take "

@rachibelles

"Aww true love really is killing the planet one pointless private jet flight after another."

@travelandgetalife

"Rich people unapologetically showing off their contributions to climate change by using private jet to a 2-hour drive car ride. Yeah I would be embarrassed to post this"

