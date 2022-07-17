Nigerian singer, Davido was been fully involved in the 2022 Osun state election till his uncle senator Adeleke emerged winner

The current governor Gboyega Oyetola is reportedly still studying the election results and Davido has told him to stop wasting his time

According to the singer, the outgoinging givernor should be calling his successor instead of examining his loss

Nigerian singer Davido is still ecstatic about his uncle senator Adeleke's victory in Osun state on July 16 and the singer has stirred reactions online with his tweet.

According to reports, the current governor of the state who lost to Adeleke, Goyega Oyetola disclosed that he is still studying the results of the election.

In a reply to him, Davido pointed out that the politician is engrossed with the wrong thing as je should be on his phone congratulating his successor, his uncle.

"What you should be doing is calling to congratulate your successor. Forget studies."

Nigerians react to Davido's reply

We're the best for the job

Nigerian singer Davido pulled together all his resources to campaign for his uncle senator Ademola Adeleke in Osun state.

Days before the election, Davido pulled up in Osun state to campaign for his uncle and fought tooth and nail against oppositions on social media.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the singer was asked why he stuck his neck out that much for his uncle and in plain words, he revealed that his family is everything to him.

He also added that they are the best people for the job and people will see changes in one or two years.

