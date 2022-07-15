Comedian Princess, after winning her case with Baba Ijesha in court, took to Instagram live to call out those who stood against her

The actress listed names, and when she got to Yomi Fabiyi, she placed heavy curses over him and his entire generation

The actor's baby mama, who recently had a son for him, decided to reject the curses over her child and urged Princess to take up her battle with Yomi alone

After months of back to back court proceedings, Baba Ijesha has been finally sentenced to jail for molesting comedian Princess' foster daughter.

Following the much-desired victory, Princess decided to finally call out those who stood with Baba Ijesha and turned him into a victim.

Nigerians react as Yomi Fabiyi's baby mama rejects curses

Source: Instagram

One person who fit well in that category was Yomi Fabiyi, and the actress, during her Instagram live, tearfully cursed him and several generations, including the children he hasn't fathered yet.

Princess also noted that she was forced to move from her house because of the threats she was receiving at the time.

Children are innocent

Yomi Fabiyi's baby mama Grace had a son for him months ago, and the fact that Princess cursed every seed that Yomi fathered did not sit well with her.

The lady took to her Instagram page as well to pray for her son, thereby rebuking the heavy curses.

"Heavenly Father, may my child AKOREDE IMOLEAYO FABIYI not fear, for you are with him. As I place my child in your mighty loving hands, give him peace, AKOREDE, you will Excel in life, you are protected in God's hand, No curse,no evil will befall you.Amen."

See the post below:

In a different post, Grace noted that if Princess had gone through labour pain, she would know that cursing children is wrong because they are innocent.

She also urged the comedian to face whoever offended her squarely and leave her child out of the mess.

Nigerians react to Grace's post

oyiiin_of_lagos:

"Omo I was on princess live, the curse she gave FB children no be for here at all, May God bless Delight."

orunsolubasirat:

"A well trained responsible woman will never curse another person child or children,Madam God is with u Nd ur child."

tezzy196:

"Akorede no weapon formed against you shall prosper because you are innocent all the curses back to sender ijn..why curse an innocent child back to sender."

pearl_blend:

"Hummm that's true but u can't blame her the embarrassment was too much . He should have been patient before accussing the innocent woman and the poor child."

olorire_cosmetics_world:

"I did not support Yomi or baba ijesha, But cursing an innocent CHILD, this lady is fighting because of her own girl, And you iya korede sit down here they type English."

Yomi Fabiyi reacts to Baba Ijesha's ruling

Actor Yomi Fabiyi after the verdict of his colleague, Baba Ijesha, made some comments about his 16 years jail sentence.

The actor spoke after judgement had been passed on his colleague that he should be given a chance to appeal the ruling.

He also disclosed that he will not deny him in the difficult period as he is fighting for the rights of everybody involved in the case.

