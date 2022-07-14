Johnny Depp won the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and is to be paid a hefty amount

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard's request for a retrial after losing a defamation suit has been rejected.

Amber Heard's request for a new trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp was rejected by a judge. Photo: AP.

Judge decline Amber Heard request

A judge in Virginia declined Heard's argument that a juror had prejudiced the proceedings in the trial she lost and ordered her to pay Depp for damages.

According to New York Post, Judge Penney Azcarate of Fairfax Circuit Court tossed Heard's bid for a new trial on multiple grounds.

In her argument, the 'Aquaman' actress claimed Juror number 15 in the defamation suit was not the person who appeared for jury duty denying her right to a fair trial.

The ruling read:

“The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict.”

It further stated:

“The only evidence before this court is that the juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the court’s instructions, and orders. This court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

Johnny Depp wins defamation suit

On Thursday, June 2, Legit.ng reported Depp had won a defamation case against his ex-wife.

The jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp and found Amber Heard guilty for defaming the actor in a Washington Post and termed it malicious.

The Captain of the Caribbean actor was awarded N3.4bn in compensatory and punitive damages.

Johnny Depp says jury gave him his life back

The actor took to his Facebook to post a letter expressing his joy at the defamation case win, saying the truth had finally come to the fore.

While signing off the letter, the actor wrote in Latin "veritas numquam perit" which translates to "the truth never perishes."

He wrote in part:

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful contents, although no charges were ever brought against me."

