Celebrities have the biggest mansions that money can buy, yet some of their houses are abandoned for one reason or the other

Famous celebrities like Michael Jackson made huge money from entertaining their fans which gives them the avenue to afford any house they want

A celebrity's home frequently sells rapidly after going on the market, but certain exceptions make them stay longer on the market

Celebrities worldwide are not afraid to spend big on any property they wish. They buy magnificent mansions and furnish them with tastes which should match their social status and wealth. However, buying a house does not always go well for celebrities. Legit.ng shows the times when celebrities' homes were abandoned for a while.

1. P. Diddy's Abandoned Home

P. Diddy's Abandoned Mansion. Photo credit: Insider & DMARGE. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Famous American Rapper Sean Combs is popularly known as Puff Daddy or P. Diddy. A viral video popped up that showed the American superstar's abandoned mansion. Popular reports claim that he abandoned the house due to supernatural happenings.

The video, shared on Instagram by a handle called complex, said, "P. Diddy's Abandoned Mansion" without revealing the location. Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. Bruce Lee's Abandoned Home

Bruce Lee's mansion was abandoned but later put to good use. Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Bruce Lee gained worldwide recognition as a martial artist with incredible fight moves. His mansion was swiftly acquired following his passing in 1973 at 32 years of age. The house was purchased by Chinese benefactor Yu Pang-lin in 1974, who transformed it into a "love hotel" with rooms available for hourly rental.

Later, Yu Pang-lin planned to convert it into a museum, but the government rejected his ideas. He bequeathed the property and his whole inheritance to charity when he passed away in 2015.

Sadly, the house had structural issues, making maintenance almost impossible. The remaining portions of the building were destroyed and turned into a building for Chinese studies, except for four window frames and a vibrant Lee mosaic framework.

3. Michael Jackson's Abandoned Neverland Property

Michael Jackson's Neverland property. Photo credit: Business Insider. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Michael Jackson is one of the most popular musicians in world history. Popular reports show Michael Jackson paid $19.5 million for the 2,700-acre Neverland Ranch in 1987. When Michael Jackson resided on the ranch, he regularly had elaborate parties.

Watch a video below as Michael Jackson holds a Christmas party for kids in 2004.

All of the partying stopped when Jackson was accused of abusing children, leading to a police raid on the home. He was allegedly shocked by the raid and eventually acquitted in 2005 of all allegations of child abuse.

Watch a video of the abandoned Neverland Ranch below.

After being cleared of all accusations of child abuse in 2005, Michael Jackson ceased visiting Neverland and died at age 50 in 2009. After five years of being vacant and millions of dollars worth of repairs and marketing, the home was sold in December 2020 for $22 million.

A Look Inside Mike Tyson's $4 Million Mansion Which He Sold to 50 Cent Due to Bankruptcy

In an earlier article, Legit.ng wrote about how Mike Tyson sold his $4 million mansion because of bankruptcy. The multimillionaire boxer was forced to sell his 52-room estate in 2003 when he filed for bankruptcy.

Hip-hop legend Curtis James Jackson, better known by his stage as 50 Cent, purchased the property.

Source: YEN.com.gh