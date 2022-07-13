Trevor Noah has shared a response to his Daily Show receiving a record seven Emmy Awards nominations

The show has been nominated for Outstanding Variety Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, and Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming, among others

Reacting to the good news, the South African-born comedian thanked the Emmy Awards for the great honor

The popular show was nominated for the Outstanding Variety Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, and Video Control.

According to Deadline, The Daily Show has received the most Emmy nominations since the South African star became host in 2015.

Reacting to the record nominations, Trevor headed to his social media pages to thank The Daily Show team and the Emmy Awards for the recognition. He wrote:

"When @thedailyshow gets nominated for 7 Emmys!!! Just wow!! Thank you for the incredible honour @televisionacad! And a big congrats to @thedailyshow team and to Chris McCarthy and the whole Viacom / Comedy Central fam! I told you we work well together!"

Trevor's followers also headed to the comments section to congratulate the star on the major fit.

@poisonivydiva said:

"Much deserved! Congrats to the entire crew."

@melanin_luxury_collection noted:

"Congratulations child of the soil!"

@massagequeen615 added:

"Congratulations! I love the Daily Show and your trusty sidekicks as well."

