Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is now a full fledged politician and has embarked on rallies to increase her chances of becoming deputy governor of Lagos state

The mum of two was sighted in a video dancing with energy on stage with her running mate Dr Abdul Azeez Adediran aka Jandor

The video has stirred mixed reactions, while some hailed the actress for taking a bold step, others think she looks unserious

A major topic of discussion on social media for days now is actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele's acceptance to run for the post of deputy governor in Lagos state.

The mum of two recently shared a video where she officially accepted to be PDP's Dr Abduk Azeez Adediran aka Jandor running mate.

Funke and Jandor stor reactions with dance during rally Photo credit: @UnlimitedEniola/@thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

The actress has now put aside her career of many years to pursue her new dream and she was sighted in a video on stage with her partner during a rally.

Funke who is known for her impressive dance skills entertained the crowd with reigning dance steps, Jandor also joined her and the people around them cheered them on.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Funke and Jandor's dance

showbola:

"It's dance steps we will be eating for 4years now."

officialmomstar:

"The bounce back..silence and multiple wins"

mhiz_tomi02:

"Sentiment aside , I support them , just a bit issue of an with the party."

thepopcollectionsbackup:

"What A JOKE this is !!!"

bill_blac:

"Comedy skit. Person wey no see her home arrange wan manage lagos. God forgive me."

erahto:

"Na fashion parade ? Abi what’s with the uniform sneakers "

Fans troop out to welcome Funke Akindele in Ikorodu

Nollywood actress and deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, was on July 12, unveiled at her father’s land Ikorodu.

The actress and governorship candidate of the PDP, Dr Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, were received with warmth and joy as men and women trooped out in their numbers to give them support.

The governorship candidate, Jandor, also in a post on his Instagram page and confirmed the actress was officially unveiled as the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP.

