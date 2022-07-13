Odunlade Adekola and a fast rising skit maker Layi Wasabi caused a scene after they met each other for the first time

Obviously in awe, Layi immediately went on his knees, an act the actor forbade but could not stop the young man from doing

Since the skit maker refused, Odunlade joined him on the floor till they eventually got up and hugged each other

Popular Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola is loved by many and a fast rising skit maker Layi Wasabi could not contain his excitement on meeting the movie star.

In a video shared by the young man, he could not stop exclaiming in awe as Odulade strolled into the same space he was standing in.

Odunlade Adekola and Layi meet for the first time Photo credit: @layiwasabi

Source: Instagram

The men immediately extended their hands for a shake but Layi took it up a notch by going on his knees and refusing to stand up.

Odunlade tried to get the skit maker to quit the drama and after failing, he also went on his knees, an act that made Layi eventually get up.

Odunlade's gesture got other people in the space laughing as he eventually pulled the skit maker up and gave him a hug.

"Lately i’ve been watching my life like a movie directed by God. i have no idea where it’s headed but i’m sure it’s an expected end. Twitter family! layi don meet legend o as scripted by the Almighty"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@ToonzPhil:

"Layi.... You are Gracified already.... More Wins cos nah you dey rain like Lagos rain ☔"

@Breezyboyy0:

"I for say greater heights but e go too much."

@Blacknoshine:

"Odun looks so fuc*king good. Yoruba movies do not do him justice o, didn't know he looks this amazing."

@Kynsofficial:

"Man you’re tall, same height with Odunlade ? Mad!!!!"

Papi Drey!

@Abel_Olabode:

"Two palm trees!! I’m happy for you man… Greater things ahead."

