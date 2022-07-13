Popular Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu have set off a trail of reactions with a recent video dhsred on social media

In the video, Cynthia gushed over how handsome her man is and also reiterated her love for him which was met with a funny answer

Several Nigerian women and single people joined the mum of two in gushing over the handsome TV host

Popular Nigerian TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife Cynthia has come to the realization that she married a very handsome man.

In a video which has made the rounds online, Cynthia was heard behind the camera, gushing over her man as she reiterated her love for him.

Nigerian women gush over media personality Ebuka

Source: Instagram

Ebuka asked her to prove her love for him and she gave him a kiss, but the TV host broke into laughter as he noted that anybody can kiss just anyone.

The adorable video got single people in their feels and several wme joined Cynthia in gushing over her husband.

Reactions to Cynthia and Ebuka's video

car_accessoriesbyimmaculate:

"Awwww. Blocked!"

adunnimckinson:

"Even with the weather and Economic situation of things , you people still won’t pity single people."

0lasubomii:

"Wahala for who dey single this year oh ."

osasu__:

"God most high, abeg"

edenjombo:

"Every blessed day you people remind me of how single I am "

theatricalbaybee:

"Sky daddy. It’s your daughter again. Abeg naw"

dekhemiiii:

"You people should tension us o, we won't give up duuurhhhh."

lomash_confectionery:

"Mtcheeeew country is not stable and people are kissing "

alberto_janefrances:

"This love thing can just turn you to mumu Asin a happy mumu '

Ebuka and wife rock matching denim jackets as they storm Manhattan

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia, made headlines as they vacationed abroad.

After the end of the BBNaija Reunion show, the celebrity couple appeared to have jetted out of the country to have a fun time.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Ebuka shared photos of himself with his wife in Manhattan.

What stood out about the couple other than their large smiles was their matching outfits. Ebuka and Cynthia rocked matching denim jackets with some shiny details all around it.

