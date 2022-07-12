Monty Norman, 94, was a British composer who wrote the iconic theme for the James Bond films

Short illness

Confirming his demise, the octogenarian's website stated he succumbed after a short sickness.

The site posted:

“It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness."

Dr No

Monty's famed theme song was initially used in the early sixties movie titled 'Dr No' and was adopted and used throughout the James Bond movie franchise.

Monty alongside music conductor John Barry are credited with composing the song.

According to New York Post, the Brit lyricist started as a singer for bands in the 1950s and is also known to have composed songs for Bob Hope and Tommy Steele.

Monty was born in the East End of London and was the son of immigrants.

