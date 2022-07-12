Funke Akindele has finally confimed news that she has joined politics and will be contesting under the umbrella of the People's Democratic Party.

The actress finally shared a statement which revealed why she decided to be Jandor's running mate

Funke aso revealed that her career as an actress will take the back seat as she begins the journey to make Lagos a better place

After weeks of speculations, Funke Akindele has finally confirmed news that she is running for the deputy governor's office in Lagos.

According to reports earlier, Funke and some other candidates had been considered for the post by PDP's Lagos governorship candidate , Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

Funke Akindele finallybdeclares intention

Source: Instagram

In the video on her page, Funke appreciate the privileged to be called to serve humanity, something she has been doing in her capacity through her foundation.

The mum of two confirmed that she would be putting her career on hold to better fill in her position and serve the state.

Funke also called on Lgosians especially yoiths to use their huge number to an advantage by joining hands with her for a better Lagos.

"LAGOS for LAGOS! JandorFunke…a clear departure from the norm!"

