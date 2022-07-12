Nollywood actress Rita Dominic is a year older today, July 1 and she has been well celebrated on social media

The much loved movie star channeled her inner royalty as she shared a 'Zamunda' themed video on her page

Rita rocked a beautiful red outfit and headpiece and her fans and colleagues have flooded her page with birthday wishes

Beautiful Nollywood veteran Rota Dominic is celebrating her birthday today, July 12 and she has dedicated beautiful posts to the special occasion.

Rita shared a short video with the theme from Coming To America where she was seen elegantly walking into the room.

Rita Dominic cdlebrates birthday with beautiful photo Photo credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the actress also shared a stunning photo of herself in a blazing red outfit and headwrap.

Rita tagged her birthday a new year and beginning for herself.

"12/07 A New Year.. A New beginning.. Thankful to God always..Happy birthday ReeDee ♥️Zamundans it's our day ♥️"

Watch the clip below:

"A K W A E Y I R E Y I (I was called that a few months ago. It made me chuckle and it stuck in my head. Ask someone to translate it for you ) Happy birthday ReeDee "

See photo below:

Nigerians celebrate Rita Dominic

officialosas:

"Happy Birthday Queen!!! Blessings on blessings "

gbemioo:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful ❤️"

iamadunniade:

"Happy Birthday sis! You are beautiful! God bless this new age."

agathamoreno:

"May the LORD bless you on your birthday, and may your day be filled with joy and your year full of many blessings. Happy Birthday @ritadominic ❤️❤️❤️"

victoriainyama:

"ReeDee......Happy Happy Blessed Birthday Darling ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤"

ify0406:

"Happy birthday ReeDeeAaa... You're a Queen and more."

suejoypatricia:

"Happiest birthday boo @ritadominic to more happiness and blessings."

Source: Legit.ng