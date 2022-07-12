Nollywood's Kenneth Okonkwo is not pleased with the candidates running for the position of president and vice president under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The actor took a huge step by renouncing his position as a member of the party in the interest of equity, fairness, and justice

Okonkwo's action sparked reactions among his followers as many hailed him for choosing to do the right thing

Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo has taken to social media to reveal that he is no longer a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Stating his reason, the actor who was a member of the APC presidential campaign council revealed that it is not a just move to have a Muslim presidential aspirant and a Musilm vice president.

Okonkwo noted that he had to cease from lending his name to anomalies in the interest of mutual peaceful co-existence.

"I just resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians. May God deliver Nigeria from the hands of power grabbers who elevate the quest for power above the quest for purpose. God bless you and Barka da Sallah to our Muslim brothers."

Nigerians react to Kenneth Okonkwo's post

realamaka1:

"Nice move bro. #Obidatti2023"

ifytricia74:

"Thank God for you. A good decision. God bless you."

real_alysia:

"This is a true Patriot. I salute your courage sir. God bless you always "

emperorjjohn:

"Sir, my respect for you before was 100%. Now it’s 100,000,000%. This was a hard nut to crack indeed, but your good reputation wouldn’t allow you sit in the mud with them."

johnpologyidea9:

"Good decision. I salute your courage big uncle. God’s favor and protection always "

ogie_bullion_osagie_01:

"APC finally serve you breakfast."

cgoldenltd:

"Na now your eye open, you for Dey there."

