Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently had her second child and the mum of two is still basking in the joy

The actress got her fans and colleagues gushing after sharing new photos of herself looking like she did not just have a baby

Clearly one to show off, Regina bragged over the fact that she looks forever young like the baby girl that she calls herself

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has not let the weight of having her second child tie her down.

The actress who is still enjoying the perks of being a new mum seems to be getting backing shape quite fast.

Regina Daniels shows off her post baby body in new photos Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Regina shared new photos of herself looking ravishing and young ina white sleeveless top, with pinks shorts and shoes to match.

In the caption, the latest mum bragged about her beauty as she tagged herself 'forever 16'.

"Love yourself internally and glow externally ✨ #babygirl #forever16 #sweetgirl "

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues gush over Regina Daniels

lauraikeji:

"My baby. Mom of 2 "

walteranga:

"Carry carry now na you don dey 2 congratulations to you may God almighty continue to bless you and your entire household ijn"

tashaamos:

"Easy baby "

chukwujekwuekenedirichukwu:

"Fine wine. Enjoy"

im_ezehighlights:

"Just negodu mother of 2"

face_of_jasmine_africa_nigeria:

"Mother of 2 forever 16❤️"

emmanuel_lucky_shiakaa:

"Beautiful and strong mother of two lovely children."

face_of_jasmine_africa_nigeria:

"Show me ur role model make I check something first ❤️"

Actress Regina Daniels shares lovely outdoor pictures with sons

It took actress Regina Daniels no time to start flexing after the delivery of her last baby seeing as she was spotted outdoor with her two sons.

The actress welcomed her second child on June 29 and she had tagged this the best gift to her first son, whose birthday happened to be the same day.

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Khloe and Maria, popular skit maker Broda Shaggi and others have all reacted to the post on Instagram.

Khloe, however, made a joke about Regina being ready for "boy number three" already, but the mother of two funnily replied "mba nu" (no).

Source: Legit.ng