Popular actor Yomi Fabiyi stirrred reactions online after he revealed that his baby mama who had a son for him recently physically assaults him

The controversial actor shared receipts of how they met including videos of moments he had to call on authorities for his safety

Yomi's baby mama also took to social media to tell her side of the story as she revealed that the actor is not a saint as well

Following claims and various evidences that he is a victim in his own home, popular actor Yomi Fabiyi's baby mama, Grace has also shared her side of the story.

The actor had earlier cried out on social media about the different times he had to avoid his own home because of Grace.

Yomi Fabiyi's baby mama replies his allegations as she drags him Photo credit: @realyomifabiyi

Fabiyi shared receipts of how he met his babywhi had a crush on him till they got to the unfortunate situation.

You beat me to stupor

Grace revealed also on Instagram that her baby daddy is not a saint as he has been trying to claim with his allegations.

According to her, Yomi beat her to stupor when she was pregnant to the extent that she went into forced labour the next day, yet he had the audacity to make fake videos.

She continued by accusing the actor of infidelity, stating that she caught himhaving an affair with a married woman.

Grace also claimed that Fabiyi seized her phone when he realized she had been gathering evidence against him.

Nigerians react to the drama

nikky_owokoya:

"I’m pretty sure some relationships were fixed by electricians cos every step na shock !"

alhajabolasere:

"Both of you are messsyyy and that's what getsssss me. after all this love love una still beat each other to stupor. Yomi ore ijesha."

prettygift112:

"Why would you be toasting a man well Some ladies does that tho and even begging a man to love them too a lot, what happen to their dignity as a woman, I keep wondering."

caylasdelight:

"Can people just break up without washing their dirty linens in public at least for the sake of their child."

mz_themmzy:

"I no understand how fast they marry. Within 1 year? From crush to living with you in a year opor o."

Yomi Fabiyi goes emotional after seeing baby mama in labour room

Actor Yomi Fabiyi was thankful for the humbling experience he encountered in the labour room.

He thanked his partner, Oreofe for the amazing journey and welcomed her into a new life of motherhood as he prayed fervently for the new family.

The movie star further declared that women are the owners of children and it is just God's commandment to let a newborn bear his father's name and allow him to claim ownership.

