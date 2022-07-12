A young man identified as Beefrosh could not believe his luck after he found himself on Davido's Instagram story vhannel

Beefrosh had made a funny video regarding Davido's uncle Senator Adeleke who is vying for the governorship post in Osun state

On seeing himself on the singer's Instagram, Beefrosh made another video where he highlighted how much his life had suddenly turned around

A lot of Nigerians love Davido and an opportunity to be noticed by the singer turns out to be a life changing event for most people.

A young man identified as Beefrosh is convinced that his life has turned around for the better after he found himself on Davido's Instagram story channel.

Beefrosh kneels to thank God as Davido reposts his video Photo credit: @davido/@beefrosh2021

Source: Instagram

From grass to grace

Beefrosh in a video on his page could not hold back as he wept like a child while showing off the video on Davido's page.

He highlighted the fact that his page had been noted by a lot of people and he got more likes than he has ever gotten on his page. Beefrosh then went on his knees to specially thank God for his good luck.

The initial video Beefrosh posted had to do with Davido's politician uncle, Senator Adeleke of Osun state.

"Omg omg omg omg omg @davido post me for status aje my life don better I no see 1k view in my life now I don dey get 20k view aaaah @davido post me davido post me Beefrosh don blow ooooo."

"Aaaah @davido don post me my life don better from grass to grace me wey I no dream of this in my life now I don blow my life don better @mufasatundeednut cry of joy cry of joy."

See clips below:

Nigerians react to Beefrosh's video

xcellences_agb:

"He shock am "

_aniscooser:

"Tears of joy are not just for high achievers. It’s always good to be the reason why someone smiles."

fashion_magicblog:

"What you might see as normal is some people's prayer point ,so allow him to rejoice the way he likes."

teesbeautylane:

"Wo, make we no lie, e reach to cry if na me sef, I fit faint"

davycleaners_:

'Na wa o , i no know as una dey take do these things somebody’s loml."

Money or success can never change me

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido shared a heartfelt post on social media where he spoke on the effect of money on success on him.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star who is known to be somewhat down to earth, noted that money and success cannot change him.

Not stopping there, the singer explained that nothing can change him and also admitted that it had its disadvantages such as being too accessible.

