Kanye West has been sued by fashion archivist David Casavant for not returning some rare items.

Kanye West getting sued by Fashion Archivist David Casavant. Photo: David Casavant, Daily Mail UK.

Source: UGC

Kanye faces lawsuit from archivist

Fashion historian David Casavant sued Kanye West for failing to return 13 of the 49 items of apparel he rented to him back in March 2020.

The Good Morning crooner is being pursued by the 31-year-old stylist, collector, and consultant for N92.1 million in unpaid rental fees and N81 million to replace the 13 missing "unique, esteemed pieces," according to TMZ.

Kanye owes David rare items

David's invoice included 49 things, one of which was a Helmut Lang vintage blue denim jacket.

In the renowned black-and-white music video for Rihanna's 2015 single Four Five Seconds, which was directed by Inez & Vinoodh.

The rapper was seen sporting a vintage Helmut Lang jean jacket.

The David Casavant Archive's web portfolio counts 12 appearances by West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian since Casavant started working with him in 2014.

