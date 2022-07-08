Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expanded his family in 2021 after it emerged that he had two other kids with his company's project director

Musk and Shivon Zilis welcomed twins in November 2021, a month before he and his on-and-off lover Grimes also had a baby

The billionaire and Zilis had gone to court in April to change the names of their kids to include his name and that of the kids' mum

Nick Cannon has praised SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after news of him and his top executive welcoming twins broke on the internet.

Nick Cannon has praised Elon Musk for 'ending population crisis' congratulating him for welcoming twins. Photo: Nick Cannon, Getty Images.

Ending underpopulation

The 'Masked Singer' host responded to a Tweet by Musk that suggested he was doing his best to end the underpopulation crisis.

Cannon wrote:

"Right there with you, my Brother!"

Nick Cannon hilariously responded to Hails Elon Musk Tweet about helping to end the underpopulation crisis. Screengrab: Nick Cannon, Elon Musk.

The November 2021 birth of the babies with 36-year-old Shivon Zilis, director of operations at Musk's Neuralink company, brought the billionaire's baby count to 10.

According to Daily Mail, Cannon, who is expecting his ninth child with girlfriend Abby De La Rosa congratulated the Tesla owner for fathering twins.

The entertainer's other girlfriend, Bre Tiese, is also pregnant.

Cannon currently has six children, including two sets of twins, Monroe, Moroccan and Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir.

The entertainer's other children include Golden, 5, Powerful Queen and he, unfortunately, lost his five-month-old son, Zen, from a malignant brain tumour.

Welcoming twins

Legit.ng reported Musk is said to have welcomed twins with his employee at his Neuralink company in 2021, the same year he got another child with his on and off lover Grimes.

Musk and Zilis had filed court documents to change the name of their kids secretly, but the news got to the media outlets.

The court papers revealed that in April, Musk and Zilis asked a Texan county court to change their babies' names so they would have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name.

However, the twins' gender was not made public, and their names were redacted from the documents.

According to an insider, an Austin judge granted their request in May, and both parents had about the babies.

Similarly, Musk and his on and off lover Grimes privately added another child to their family in December 2021.

Grimes was forced to reveal the news during an interview when her daughter started crying, yet she had explained her son was out with Musk.

She also said she got back with Elon, but although they are in a relationship, they are both free to do what they want as they live separately.

