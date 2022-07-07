Popular Nigerian music executive Efe Ogbeni popularly known as Efe one is reportedly facing a fraud case in the US

The entertainment guru was allegedly dragged to court after defrauding a company to the tune of $250,000 (N150,000,000)

Efe committed the alleged crime alongside two others last year in America and the case have reportedly been transferred to the EFCC

A US-based firm, Prime Reality Ventures LCC a Venture Capital Company has sued ace Nigerian music executive, Mr Efe Ogbeni to the United States District Court of Western Tennessee for allegedly defrauding them a mouthwatering N250,000 (N150,000)

According to Vanguard news, the trio of Ogbeni, Olayinka Odunlami and Nelly Wambugu are allegedly facing charges of conspiracy and receiving money by false pretences.

Efe Ogbeni dragged to US court over fraud. Credit: @incredible_efe

Source: Instagram

The court documents had it that, Efe alongside two others committed the crime between July 2021, and September 2021, in the US.

The company alleged that the suspected fraudsters intentionally and under false pretence presented dummy investment opportunity in the African Oil and Gas industry which turned out to be a scam

According to them, sometime in July 2021, the defendants approached the organization and it’s owners about investing in the African oil and gas market.

Efe and his associates were poised to have adequate knowledge of oil and gas and had contacts in and outside the continent of Africa to lure the company into parting with the huge sum.

"The Company was asked to wire the sum of $250,000 which will be used in purchasing the equity of Quantex Oil and Gas in the project. The Company was meant to believe that the valuation of Quantex Oil and Gas in the project is worth $10,000,000."

The case has reportedly been referred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Nigeria for further action.

Source: Legit.ng