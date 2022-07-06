North West is the eldest child of rapper Kanye West and American reality TV personality Kim Kardashian

North who was born in 2013 is the older sister of Kanye and Kim's other children Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West

The nine-year-old is with her mother in Europe and has been spotted at events associated with the Paris Fashion Week

Billionaire rapper Kanye West's eldest daughter North West stepped out with her mom Kim Kardashian, clad in her dad's varsity jacket at Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye West's daughter North West rocked her dad's Pastelle vintage varsity jacket as she stepped out with her mother Kim Kardashian in Paris. Photo: Raw Images LTD, Film Magic.

Kanye wore the jacket once

The vintage jacket is from Kanye’s now-defunct streetwear label, Pastelle which was founded in 2004 but was never availed to the market.

The jacket which the rapper only rocked once during the America Music Awards is considered a collector's item, and its design received the creative input of the late Virgil Abloh and Kim Jones of Dior Homme.

According to Page Six, the blue and red varsity jacket is reported to have been sold for KSh 1.18 million shillings in the second-hand market.

Chip off the old block

On Wednesday, March 30, Legit.ng reported North West keeps reminding fans she is a chip off the old block that is Kanye Omari West her father

North in a video that was shared by her mother Kim, sings her heart out to Disney's animated film Encanto.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page and shared a lovely video of her daughter and her best friend Ryan Romulus.

The nine-year-old girl alongside her best friend dramatically performed the song from the back of her car seat.

The two had mastered the song lyrics with ad-libs and their hands synchronised to the beat of the song.

North West hangs out with Kim's boyfriend Pete

Pete Davidson has finally met Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West despite her ex-husband Kanye West’s wishes. Kanye had told Pete he will never meet his kids with Kim.

Pete, 28, was captured cruising around eight-year-old North in a pink electric mini car.

The fun outing was reportedly within Scott Disick’s gated community and his daughter Penelope, who he shares with Kim’s sister Kourtney, reportedly joined them on the joyride.

