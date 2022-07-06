Ghanaian musician Camidoh performed at the 2022 Afro Nation concert held in Portugal and shared the stage with fellow stars, Mayorkun and King Promise

Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' is currently one of the biggest songs from Africa, with the single, including its remix, taking him places

Fans were excited to see the new king on the block performing on an international platform as they reacted to the videos and photos with glee

Ghanaian music star Camidoh has had an extremely great year with the help of his 'Sugarcane' hit song.

The remix of the song, which features fellow Ghanaian music ace King Promise and Nigerian superstar Mayorkun, took Camidoh to the next level as he got even more popular in Africa and across the globe.

Photo: Camidoh Performing With King Promise & Mayorkun Source: camidoh

Source: UGC

Camidoh is now on the international stage and making a name for himself. He performed the commercially successful 'Sugercane' remix at the 2022 Afro Nation concert in Portugal.

His African brothers joined him in support as they had an amazing time at the event. Camidoh shared short videos and pictures of his performance and the unforgettable memories he had in Portugal.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fans reacted in excitement to seeing Camidoh on the massive platform.

Social Media Reactions

Ambassador Bash was happy for Camidoh:

Keep It Moving My Star...Best regards from Sierra Leone, Freetown.

BROCODE was excited as he said:

Camidoh this big. Lets spred the gospel of the oga to the world

Ifunanya Ifunanyo wrote:

My song of the year.!!!

Gods'own said:

Much love from the pearl of africa❤❤my song of the yr sugarcane

alexander opoku also wrote:

Go higher champI love you so much

Movie Director Reveals Jackie Appiah Rejected Posting Three Flyers on Instagram For N30 million

In other news, Ghanaian movie director, Sammy Rasta, has revealed that there have been endorsement deals worth thousands of dollars that Jackie Appiah has rejected.

Making some revelations in an interview, he said that the actress rejected a deal worth N3 million which only required her to post three flyers on her Instagram page.

He noted that Jackie Appiah's mansion indicates that the Ghanaian movie industry is a lucrative one and thus would attract investors.

Source: YEN.com.gh