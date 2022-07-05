Kevin Hart's Plush $7 Million Mansion in Calabasas, California Which He Bought from a Neighbour
- One of the wealthiest men in the history of comedy, Kevin Hart, has splurged $7 million (N2.9b) on a massive mansion in Calabasas, California
- His neighbour once owned the house, but Kevin Hart has bought it to become the homeowner of two plush mansions sitting side by side in a gated community
- The property comes with lavish amenities such as a golf course, gym, an infinity pool and a pizza oven, among others
Famous American comedian Kevin Hart has a net worth of about $200 million. This makes him one of the richest comedians of all time. He has not hesitated to spend $7 million (N2.9b) on a property in Calabasas, California, in the United States Of America.
He acquired the mansion from his neighbour right next to an even more enormous mansion he already owns.
The opulent property has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a modern white kitchen with stainless steel equipment and stone surfaces, and a master bedroom with a private spa-style bathroom.
The house's interior has double-height ceilings, skylights, fireplaces, and an abundance of marble in the kitchen. The entranceway also has a polished marble floor.
The exterior features a koi fish pond fed by a waterfall, an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue place and a pizza oven. The house also has two separate guesthouses, a volleyball field, a children's playground, an infinity-edged swimming pool, a full-size tennis court and a golf course.
Kevin Hart makes his money mainly from his stand-up comedy shows and embarks on comedy tours worldwide. His most recent comedy tour, called Reality Check, sells tickets for $35 and VIP tickets for anywhere between $300 to $600.
