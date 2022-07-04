DJ Black Coffee has taken to Instagram to announce that one of the clubs he has been headlining in Ibiza has been voted the world's number one

The club was voted number one by DJ Mag readers, with over 600,000 readers voting globally for their favourite club

Fans to the comments section to congratulate the superstar DJ, who has been breaking records since the beginning of the year 2022

DJ Black Coffee has once again made South Africans proud.

Black Coffee has taken to Instagram to celebrate club Hï Ibiza's number one world record. Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

This comes after the DJ announced on Instagram that one of the clubs where he has been a resident DJ and headlining, Hï Ibiza, was voted number one by DJ Mag readers.

According to the DJ Mag website, the British monthly magazine dedicated to electronic dance music and DJs has over 1.2 million readers who vote in the Top 100 DJs and 600,000 readers who vote in the Top 100 Clubs.

Black Coffee took to Instagram to share the following:

"We are number 1! @hiibizaofficial was just voted #1 club in the world by @djmagofficial!!!"

Hï Ibiza has responded to the DJ's post.

"What a journey, it’s been incredible having you here from the start ❤️ let’s celebrate this Saturday "

Fans have congratulated the superstar DJ in the comments section.

@gaboribiza said:

"@realblackcoffee the #1 dj playing every Saturday in @hiibizaofficial the number #1 club in the world, what else can we wish for?! Congratulations!! "

@realgabrielone wrote:

"It's the only number you know my brother @realblackcoffee "

@lubaleve added:

"Congratulations Nathi bro "

This number one win comes after Twitter trended the DJ's name when it was revealed that he's one of the executive producers on American rapper Drake's new album Honestly, Nevermind.

The DJ has also earned the Grammy Award-winning artist title when he walked away with the Best Dance/Electronic Album award at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for his seventh studio album, Subconsciously.

Black Coffee pens heart message after winning Grammy

DJ Black Coffee dedicated his first Grammy Award to his children. The internationally acclaimed DJ said his children had to put up with him being on the road.

Black Coffee who was accompanied to the awards ceremony by his son Esona Maphumulo said having his son by his side as he wins the international award brought him great joy.

He wrote:

"This award is dedicated to my kids who have had to put up with me being on the road working on this Music. I love you, thank you for your unwavering and unconditional love. You anchor me.

