Rihanna Robyn Fenty has always been a supportive partner to her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, whether it's showing up for his shows or being a vixen in his videos

When Rihanna unexpectedly joined boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Wireless Festival recently, she drove fans into a frenzy

This makes it Riri's first-ever appearance since she welcomed her son to the world with the rapper

Barbadian singer Rihanna has made her first outing debut at Wireless Festival, a concert A$AP Rocky was performing at.

Rihanna supporting lover A$AP Rocky at a concert. Photo: Getty Images, @DanielOess.

Source: UGC

Rihanna missing in action

Since giving birth to her first child with the rapper last month, the 'Work' singer has kept a quiet profile.

She hasn't yet posted the name or photo of her son on social media, and she hasn't been very visible in public since.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

ASAP brought out Rihanna

On the first day of the party, the 34-year-old made sure she was watching her lover entertain festival visitors in Crystal Palace, according to TMZ.

Riri was effortlessly glamorous as always in photos that have been going viral on social media, dressed in an enormous bomber jacket and black pants.

She nonchalantly strolled by adoring fans who were ecstatic to get a glance as she embellished with massive jewellery.

Janet Jackson shows off her incredible flexibility, 56-year-old praised for keeping fit

Janet Jackson is a big fllex. Legit.ng earlier reported that the US superstar showed off her flexibility in a video that did the rounds on social media.

The 56-year-old singer was stretching in the clip before her rehearsals. Her dancers were already on stage doing a cool dance routine while she was on the floor stretching her legs.

The video of the legendary musician was posted on Instagram by The Shade Room. The outlet captioned the post:

"Janet Jackson is flex-ible! She is showing OWT at 56-years-old, hunni!"

Social media users took to the publication's comment section on the video-sharing app to share their thoughts on the That's the Way Love Goes hitmaker's flexibility. They showered praises on Janet.

Source: YEN.com.gh