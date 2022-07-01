A photo from Jackie Appiah's marriage ceremony 17 years ago has resurfaced online earning praise for the actress as a natural beauty

Jackie who married Peter Agyemang, the father of her only child Damien, in 2005 seems not to have changed that much in looks

A lot of the actress admirers on social media have hailed her for maintaining her goood looks to this time

A throwback photo of award-winning actress Jackie Appiah with her former husband Peter Agyemang has resurfaced online.

The photo shows Jackie and her ex-husband being joined together at what seems to be their traditional wedding in 2005.

From the photo which has been sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Jackie Appiah’s ex-husband looks fashionable as he is spotted wearing a white earring.

Jackie Appiah's wedding 17 years ago was a simple ceremony

Dressed in an all-white suit and obviously a trouser to look like an angel for their marriage, Peter Agyemang really turned his swag on for the ceremony.

Jackie Appiah, on the other hand, wore a dress attire made with kente cloth. She was captured looking away while her husband looked at her as if she was shy of him. The look on Peter Agyemang's face showed that he was indeed happy about their marriage and was admiring his wife.

But the marriage could not hold after some years and had to be dissolved for reasons Legit.ng cannot confirm.

Jackie Appiah's marriage to Peter Agyemang might not have lasted as long as they might have anticipated but it produced a lovely boy called Damien Peter Agyemang who was born in 2005. Damien happens to be the only child of Jackie.

Fans praise Jackie Appiah's beauty

The throwback photo has stirred reactions among fans of the actress. Many of them are impressed with Jackie's good looks bak then.

prissy.pankyee said:

"She's always soo pretty❤."

princefortune said:

"Worthy throwback. I didn't know she was married and then divorced. Is she currently married?."

iamacquiyah said:

"Jackie has always been a beautiful woman."

New video of Jackie Appiah's 5-Star Trassaco mansion gives more details

Meanwhile, a new video of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's Trassaco mansion popped up and it made big waves online.

The new video produced by a videographer, Von Kyere, showed more fine details of the actress' much-talked-about mansion.

Just like an earlier video by Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds, the new video is stirred loads of reactions on social media.

