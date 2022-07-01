Reggae-dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and his adorable wife, Dr. Louisa A. Satekla, keep showing that even after 5 years of marriage their love is purer than ever

They have been spotted in a cute video at Dr Satekla's clinic where Stonebwoy came to get his teeth cleaned before his Germany trip

Many social media users are gushing over how adorable the two of them are when they are around each other

Reggae-dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and his adorable wife, Dr. Louisa A. Satekla, keep on raising the bar higher and higher when it comes to showing that they are truly couple goals.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, Stonebwoy had booked an appointment with his wife at her clinic to get his tooth checked.

The video posted on Stonebwoy's official Snapchat handle was captioned:

"@DrLouisa_S Best Dentist argue with your toothache. #CharismaDental"

In the video, the 'Therapy' hitmaker jokingly told Dr Satekla that if she broke his teeth, he would sue her. She then held his head close to her chest and said that she would rather break his head.

They both laughed and she went ahead to clean his teeth before heading to Germany for the Summer Jam Festival which would be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Below are the dates for the tour.

24th June – Trace Made In Africa Festival – Porto, PT

2nd July – Summer Jam Festival – Cologne, DE

9th July – Afrobeats Festival – Berlin, DE

29th July – Uppsala Reggae Festival – Uppsala, SE

6th August – Africa Music Festival – Emmendingen, DE

7th August – Kultureland Festival – Toronto, CA

12th August – No Logo Festival – Fraisans, FR

13TH August – Reggae Sundance Festival – Eindhoven, NL

Many Netizens react to the video

Stonebwoy and wife Louisa mark 5 years together

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall, Stonebwoy, and his wife, Dr. Louisa A. Satekla marked 5 years of being together happily married as a couple.

The couple shared the joys they had in a short video collage which Dr Satekla shared on her Instagram page.

Later on that same day, June 16, Stonebwoy took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful picture of himself and his wife. He captioned it:

"My Dear Doctor, FRIEND and BEST HALF. 5 years And Running. LOVE ❤️ alone cannot take the shine for how far God has brought Us. MAWU SOGBOLISA is involved, To the world and beyond. Gimme 5 ️. @drlouisa_s ❤️#Happy5 #Gimme5 "

He ended his sweet words with "Gimme 5" and Dr Satekla then responded by saying:

"Hi Five ✋. Happy Anniversary to us ❤️"

Source: YEN.com.gh