Comedienne, Elsa Majimbo was recently featured on the list of Forbes Africa 30 under 30 and took to social media to reveal that she is rich now

Majimbo set the standards too high for local men after stating that her dowry would be N1.4 billion

In 2021, the comedienne claimed Kenyans hated her because of her dark skin and said she would avoid the country, saying it was unsafe for her

Kenyan internet comedienne Elsa Majimbo has posted adorable throwback photos of herself growing up as she celebrated her birthday.

Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo has celebrated her 21st birthday by sharing cute TBT photos. Photo: Elsa Majimbo.

The internet sensation famed for her satirical monologues took to her Twitter page, proudly declaring she was proud of the milestones she's marked as she turned 21 years old.

She captioned the post:

"I’m so incredibly proud I’ve evolved to the woman I am. I’ve achieved more by 21 than I thought I would in a lifetime. Happy 21st birthday to me."

Elsa's post attracted comments from her Twitter followers and below are some of them:

@ItisMacharia wrote:

"Lesson learnt: don't shy away from taking as many pictures of you while you're a nobody, they might be the best form of therapy in your future self."

@ElsaAngel19 wrote:

"Happy birthday Elsa. I'm incredibly proud of the woman you've become!!! SA will forever celebrate you."

@desmovd wrote:

"You were darkness in the days. Money is good."

@Anjulique_DaArt wrote:

"Aaayyy!! HAPPY BORN DAY ICONIC QUEEN. Thank you for sharing so much beautiful Black joy and hilarity around the world! Cheers to your continued success. Enjoy your blessed and prosperous new year of life."

Young, rich and famous

Elsa Majimbo was featured on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 8th annual list recently and was over the moon.

The theme for the 2022 edition is; 'The innovators leading a new era Of change in Africa,' and it will include 30 influencers and innovators of African descent.

In one of Forbes' statements on social media posts, they explained the impact those listed had.

The year's change-makers and accelerators of innovation show that being on the continent's most anticipated list had nothing to do with influence or commerce.

It had everything to do with the young trailblazers representing not only the countries they come from but the Africa they aspire to observe.

Elsa Majimbo says she will collet N1.4b as dowry

The US-based Kenyan comedienne trended for days after stating on national TV what a man needs to cough before seeking her hand in marriage.

The funny lady added in the event a man approaches her and proposes, she would expect him to cough up KSh 400 million (N1.4 billion) as dowry.

Majimbo never recanted her words and she has since moved to make a name for herself in the US entertainment and fashion scene.

