The video shows a tour of her house from the pool area, to the bedroom, the living room, closet, and even her daughter's room

The video has gotten many gushing over how extravagant Tracey Boakye's mansion looks, with many wishing they were her

Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Tracey Boakye, has released exclusive video footage of her plush East Legon mansion.

She released the video showing viewers a tour of her expensive and well-built mansion on her official YouTube channel, Tracey Boakye TV.

Tracey Boakye. Photo Source: Tracey Boakye TV

Source: UGC

The video showed all corners of the East Legon landlady's expensive humble abode. The video starts off with a bird's eye view of the mansion and then it moves to the pool area which has Tracey Boakye's daughter, Akua Nhyira's toys as well as swimming gear and swim rings.

Boakye showed off her luxury living room which has gold splashed across the various furniture. The curtains hanged gracefully from the ceiling and dropped to the floor.

Akua Nhyira's room was nothing but beautiful. She had a bank bed that has a curved ladder connecting the top bed and the bottom bed.

Expensive perfumes and bags owned by the 31-year-old young landlady at East Legon were put on display.

The video comes at a time when discussions are centred on Jackie Appiah's plush mansion at Trassaco.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jackie Appiah's mansion came into the limelight after Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds, released a Snapchat video taking a tour around the house, and stirred loads of reactions on social media.

Some reactions on social media

Tabiri Simon said:

You do all my big sister wow money be money

sarah amankwah said:

Hisonlychick forever ❤️❤️❤️ we love you sweetheart

Dasar Emmanuel cmmented:

Interested u are really blessed at your age dear. Much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nhyira Moran commented saying:

Very beautiful

#Rhen Kobby said:

All be pressure oo God has blessed you all no need to showcase

Randy Abbey narrates how Jackie Appiah built her Trassaco mansion

Respected broadcaster and football administrator Randy Abbey waded into the debate surrounding Jackie Appiah's mansion at Trassaco.

The actress came under scrutiny on various social media platforms following the emergence of a video of the magnificent house at Trassaco estate.

But speaking on Metro TV, Randy Abbey who seems to know the origins of the actress' house indicated that it took a lot of time for her to put up the house.

Source: YEN.com.gh