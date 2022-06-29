Actress Jackie Appiah's Trassaco mansion has been trending on social media for days after a video of it popped up

A number of social media users have been questioning the source of the actress' income considering the magnificence of the building

Ace broadcaster Randy Abbey has defended the actress saying the building was started about 10 years ago

Randy Abbey who was speaking on his show on Metro TV indicated that Jackie had other sources of income apart from acting

Respected broadcaster and football administrator has waded into the debate surrounding Jackie Appiah's mansion at Trassaco.

Jackie Appiah has come under scrutiny on various social media platforms following the emergence of a video of the magnificent house at Trassaco estate.

As previously reported, the video showed Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

The magnificence of Jackie's house stunned many people leaving some asking questions about how she was able to finance such a project. Many have insinuated a lot of things on social media.

But speaking on Metro TV, Randy Abbey who seems to know the origins of the actress' house has indicated that it took a lot of time for her to put up the house.

According to Randy Abbey, Jackie Appiah has other sources of income apart from her glittering career as an actress.

Speaking on the building, Abbey said she started the building about 10 years ago adding that he was at the site with Jackie and her manager, Samira, nine years ago.

"Are you saying acting is the only thing she [Jackie] does? The fact that she hasn't told you the things she does apart from acting, does not mean that's the only thing she does.

"You see that building you showed it has taken her 10 years to do this...Nine years ago I was there with Samira and Jackie at the site. She started this thing ten years ago, this house. Nine years ago, I was there with Samira and her," he said.

The ace broadcaster indicated that the interior decorations in Jackie's house which have impressed many people are due to the actress' classy taste and not because she is overly rich.

"The person that was building the house at the time was like her uncle. I don't know if he is the same person that finished the house but this is a project she started ten years ago...it is not something she started just yesterday and as for interior decor and things, it is about taste and class," he added.

List of Jackie Appiah's sources of income pops up

