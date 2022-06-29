Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindel is top on the nomination list of as the potential running mate of PDP's Lagos governorship candidate, Jandor

A picture of Jandor and Akindele had gone recently with rumours that the Nollywood actress had been chosen as the deputy governorship candidate

Different reactions have following reports of Funke Akindele's nomination with many still refusing to believe the news

Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has been reportedly nominated as one of the candidates for deputy governor of Lagos state under the umbrella of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

According to reports, the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commenced process for the selection of running mate of the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor.

The Nollywood star was among the several people who made the consideration. and is reportedly top on the nomination list.

