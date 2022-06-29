Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is full of joy and love for her only child and son Munir on the occasion of his second birthday

The billionaire wife took to social media to express how much her little toddler means to her and how he has brightened up her life

Fans and colleagues of the actress reacted to the emotional video and sent in birthday wishes and prayers for her son

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' son Munir is 2 today, June 29, and he has been lovingly celebrated by his mother.

Regina shared an adorable compilation video where she spent different precious moments with her cute toddler.

Regina Daniels celebrates her child Munir as he clocks 2 Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The video's voice over was done by the actress who gushed over how amazing and life-changing having Munir in her life has been.

Regina talked about how she wasn't ready to be a mum but having her son has changed her into a vulnerable being who now lives and works for him.

She also revealed how fiercly protective she is of her child and promised to be there with him all through his life.

Read an excerpt from her post below:

"Baba, my little boy, my mini me, my jagaban like you call yourself, my star boy. Raising you is a Journey I never knew would transform me into a vunerable version of myself, in ways I never could have imagined. It has made me more patient, more understanding, and more loving.Seeing you grow up and becoming your own person has been both beautiful and breath taking. When I look at you I can't contain the love my heart feels, in that moment the best I can do is stare at you for no reason and tell you that I love you my Baba.❤️"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate with Regina

gleeoflife:

"Happy birthday baby boy we love you ❤️"

omannadi:

"Waoh happy birthday Muniii"

vivyan.gabriel:

"Happy birthday my son, Aunty Glam loves you forever Bigger Boy ❤️ , Gee this is so beautiful."

_meemah_prince:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I watched dis over n over n over again happy birthday moon ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

peedee_____:

"So emotional happy birthday baba,munir I wish you the goodies of life baby boy❤️❤️enjoy your day."

