Singer Jeniffer Lopez was unhurt after the N97.1m Lamborghini she was in backed into a parked car in Los Angeles

The driver of the bright yellow multi-million Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was Lopez's husband Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son Samuel

The trio were at a car dealership when Affleck let his son take the wheel of the luxurious vehicle before the minor incident happened

American actor Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, slightly rammed into a parked BMW as he attempted to reverse it.

Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son hit a parked BMW as he reversed Lamborghini SUV with Jennifer Lopez in the back seat. Photo: X17.

Source: UGC

Luxury car rental

Singer Jennifer Lopez had hopped into the back seat of the bright yellow Lamborghini SUV before the minor incident occurred.

The trio was at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles on Sunday when Affleck allowed the minor to get in the driver’s seat of the top-of-the-range vehicle that starts trading at N97.1 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Page Six, Samuel put the Lambo in reverse, backing into the parked white luxury BMW.

The minor and his dad got out to inspect both vehicles before Affleck comforted his son with a hug.

See the video below:

Ben Affleck's representative confirmed to TMZ that no damage was caused to the two costly vehicles.

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson hangs out with North

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson finally met Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West despite her ex-husband Kanye West’s wishes.

After realising he couldn't get back with Kim, Kanye said he did not want Pete to meet his four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, who he shares with the reality TV star.

Well, that seems to have failed as Pete, 28, was captured cruising around eight-year-old North in a pink electric mini car.

According to TMZ, their quality bonding time took place on Sunday and lasted 30 minutes.

In the photos seen by Legit.ng, they appeared to be getting along well as, at one point, Pete and North looked back at the camera and smiled as the youngster took charge of helping the comedian steer the car.

Source: TUKO.co.ke