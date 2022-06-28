Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Pere clocked 37 on June 27 and his fans in their usual manner came through bearing gifts

The actor was showered with mouth watering gifts and his fans went the extra length to do charity on his behalf

Pere got designer items, fuel for his car, N10m, a billboard shoutout amongst many other beautiful gestures

Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemat Pere Egbi had a swell birthday courtesy of his amazing and supportive fans who spoiled him.

In a post sighted online, fans of the actor in their usual fashion , came bearing different thoughtful gifts for him.

Pere receives amazing gifts from fans as he marks 37th birthday Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial/@Rainyzion

Source: Instagram

Birthday gifts and charity

Pere received a huge money bouquet, N5m in cash, another N5m on a cheque board and fuel worth N200k for his new Lexus car.

Not stopping there, the reality star got designer items like shoes, bag and a watch as well as a huge billboard shoutout on his birthday reportedly worth N400k.

Pere's fans also did charity on is behalf as they gave out N200k worth asthma inhaler pumps, and 600k worth charity work at Accra regional hospital, Ghana.

See posts below:

Reactions to Pere's gifts

@faustinaworld:

"God bless patriots appreciate you more rainy God bless you more."

@purity_goldie:

"Awwwww ❤️ happy birthday pere baby thanks patriots y’all are so sweet "

talabisekinat:

"You deserve much more general pere. Thanks to all who made this possible. God bless you all in multiple folds "

isedefatimah:

"❤️❤️❤️ the love dey choke o"

evy_abulu:

"You’re celebrated the General. God bless your new age."

@Mamcy0234:

"So classy, only patriots can relate."

@abazeesi:

"Well done to all the contributors, may your pockets be replenished in a hundred fold."

Source: Legit.ng