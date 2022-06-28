Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani has taken social media by surprise with the news of the end of her marriage

The mum of four revealed that she has been living a lie for years and cannot continue to endure till she goes missing or dead

The actress also noted that things might become ugly and the Nigerian police department and her parents as well as other concerned people have her statement for press release

For the second time in two years Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani has announced that she is leaving her husband Austin Faani.

The actress took everyone by surprise when she dropped an official statement on her Instagram page with details.

Chacha Eke Faani announces end of her marriage Photo credit: @chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

I don't want to die

Chacha revealed that she had been enduring and living a lie in her marriage for years and apologized for deceiving the public.

The actress comnituned by saying that she doesn't want to die or fo missing, hence the decision to finally leave her marriage.

She also noted that things might go south and in case she become unreachable the polie, her parents and appropriate bodies have her statement for general press release.

"LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE ⚰️Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don't want to "die" or go inexplicably "missing". I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years.True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my "perceived paradise". For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents. If push comes to shove & suddenly i am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.||

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Chacha's announcement

iyaboojofespris:

"The Lord is with you ❤️"

ifuennada:

"Praying for you; for the strength to heal and never look back... ❤️❤️❤️"

officialchinyereudoma:

"My baby love and hubby good bless your family forever in Jesus name amen ❤️❤️"

snowhiteey:

"Your life first. Everything else will fall in place."

meetjaneobi:

"May God guide and protect you in whatever decision you choose to make, love and light queen ❤️❤️❤️"

nyferskitchen:

"Leave now for your kids... Pls leave and stay alive ❤️❤️. Hugs."

