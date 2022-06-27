Popular actor Lateef Adedimeji has asked his fans to beg his wife on his behalf after he offended her

The movie star cried for help online after his woman decided to shun him for posting a very funny video of her on his page

Lateef had used a filter that turned his wife into an old woman and recorded a funny video of her while they ate

Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mo Bimpe are on vacation and the actor has managed to make her angry with a very funny prank.

Lateef shared a post on his Instagram page and called on his fans to beg his wife on his behalf because she has refused to speak or go out with him.

Lateef Adedimeji tells fans to beg his wife Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

He paid Bimpe back in her coin and she did not find it funny hence the cry for help.

"Y’all please beg wifey for me She refused to speak or go out with me all day But na she first start this thing na, why are women like this ? ‍♂️"

The actor got into trouble for sharing a video of his wife where he used a filter to turn her into an old woman.

Bimpe suspected that he was doing something and tried to find out, on finding out he was paying her back in her coin, the actress protested and made it known that the filter she used for Lateef didn't make him look ugly.

Watch the video below:

"I have got such a beautiful wife olohun. Please watch and thank me later."

Mo Bimpe's reaction to Lateef's cry for help

The actress took to her husband's comment section to further drag him as he called on fans to beg her on his behalf.

"Why’s the video still on your page? You’ll be fine o .You must think I’m playing with you . Bye."

Nigerians beg Mo Bimpe

ajewole.sandra:

"Delete the post then and apologize after it she will forgive u I trust momma ❤️"

mo.babylover:

"Mummy pls forgive my zaddy oowe love youuuuuu"

adedayobalikisadenike:

" please@ Mo never take it personal oo, no dull moment everything na cruise. Don't keep malice with ur sweetheart oo. Forgive him please."

olowuesther8:

"Wifey @mo_bimpe pls ooo we begging forgive pappiee @adedimejilateef we promise we won't do that again."

mo__rilewa:

"Momma abeg no vex @mo_bimpe"

Lateef Adedimeji and wife join street band in traditional wears

Popular celebrity couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe are out of the country on vacation and photos and videos from their journey show they are having a great time.

The Nollywood actor shared a video of him and his wife dancing and moving with a fun band playing in the middle of the road in Austria.

Lateef and his woman wore Ankara outfits and held tiny Nigerian and Austrian flags which they waved proudly as they danced.

