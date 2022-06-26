Popular Nigerian comedian Funnybone tied the knot wit his fiancee today June 26 and it was a beautiful affair

The colourful wedding was held in Lagos and was attended by friends and colleagues of the comedian

One of the highlights of the event was the moment Funnybone unveiled his wife's face after they exchanged their rings

Nigerian comedian Funnybone and his fiancee Angel became man and wife today June 26 in a white ceremony in the presence of friends and family members.

Clips from the beautiful ceremony which held in Lagos has made the rounds on social media and the comedian could not help but let his funny side out.

Funnybone dances after seeing wife's face Photo credit: @funnybineofficial/@wofaifada

In one of the clips, after exchanging rings, the comedian had to open his wife's face and he was dramatic about it.

On opening it, Funnybone danced as he affirmed that he loved what he saw. Another clip from the event was a powerful prayer session for the couple.

Watch the videos below:

Nigerians celebrate Funnybone and his wife

walterhilland:

"Congratulations to them ☺️"

classicsunglasses_ng:

"God bless their union "

oluwafeyisikemi00:

"Stanzee sabi as e Dey go , man Dey pray wella for them."

___mayorwealth___:

"Congratulations bro, beautiful bride "

charitykelechi:

"Congratulations To Them ❤️❤️"

illblissgoretti:

"Today such a beautiful pair. God bless you nwanne m. Congratulations."

oliveemodi:

"This is so beautiful. Wishing you both the best of life in love❤️"

lyn_christian

"Congratulations!!! God bless your union"

empressly_mua:

" you people are making me tear up. I pray for everlasting joy and happiness for you guys. We love you too"

Nigerian celebs storm Anambra state for comedian Funnybone’s traditional wedding

Popular comedian Funnybone is officially off the single’s market as he finally tied the knot with his lover, Angel, on Saturday, June 18.

The couple exchanged got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Anambra state, with friends, family members and colleagues in the entertainment industry showing up for them.

Funnybone kicked off the celebration by taking to his official Instagram page with beautiful pre-wedding pictures.

In a different traditional shoot, the husband-to-be described his woman as his “world”.

Source: Legit.ng