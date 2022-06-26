Popular comedian Funnybone and his fiancee Angel are getting married today and he shared a video of the vows they have pledged to each other

The funnyman got emotions running as he and his woman revealed how they found each other and remained perfect ever since

Fans and colleagues of the comedian in the entertainment industry have flooded his page with congratulatory messages

Popular Nigerian comedian Funnybone got Nigerians in their feels after he decided to share a video of the pledge he made to his wife ahead of their wedding today June 26.

In the video, the lovers were seen in serene environments as they shared intimate moments together.

Funnybone and wife profess love for each other in beautiful video Photo credit: @funnyboneofficial

Source: Instagram

Their voices could be heard in the background as they professed love for each other and revealed how impactful their union has been.

The couple also disclosed how excited they are to start the journey to eternity together.

Funnybone captioned the video with:

"With All my heart ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Sweet reactions and congratulatory messages

kennethokolie:

"I am so happy for you my brother. You know the story❤️"

bunmiajakaiye:

"Aawww so sweeet ❤️❤️"

realwarripikin:

"Who Dey cut onions O! Hmmmmm JesuOvie I go love O!!!!!❤️❤️❤️"

slizzymusic:

"Congratulations Broda."

talk2raw:

"This is beautiful. May God continue to bless your union."

illblissgoretti:

"Today such a beautiful pair. God bless you nwanne m. Congratulations."

oliveemodi:

"This is so beautiful. Wishing you both the best of life in love❤️"

deehumorous:

"Na who put auto tune for Chibunna voice .... see anambra man scope oooo "

Nigerian celebs storm Anambra state for comedian Funnybone’s traditional wedding

Popular comedian Funnybone is officially off the single’s market as he finally tied the knot with his lover, Angel, on Saturday, June 18.

The couple exchanged got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Anambra state, with friends, family members and colleagues in the entertainment industry showing up for them.

Funnybone kicked off the celebration by taking to his official Instagram page with beautiful pre-wedding pictures.

Funnybone and his bride-to-be Angel were seen looking adorable in lovely videos that made the rounds on social media just before the wedding commenced.

Source: Legit.ng